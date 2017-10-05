Foreigners Pre-Ordered Around 30% of 2018 Russia World Cup Tickets – FIFA

“Russian fans lead the way, having requested around 70 percent of all tickets, while demand from around the world accounts for around 30 percent. Brazilian, Mexican, Argentinian, US, German, Colombian, Chinese, Israeli and English fans all rank in the top 10,” the statement read.

The document added that out of all the requested tickets, 90,000 had been pre-ordered for the Opening Game and over 132,000 for the Final.

Earlier in the day, FIFA Chief Competitions and Events Officer Colin Smith told reporters said that the organization had registered 1.5 million requests for tickets to the 2018 World Cup in Russia in just one month since the pre-ordering opened.

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. The games will be hosted by Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

The opening and the final matches of the tournament will be held in Moscow at the renovated Luzhniki stadium, which is able to seat a crowd of 81,000.

