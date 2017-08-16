Fallen Tree Kills at Least 12 People in Portugal’s Madeira

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An enormous tree fell amid an annual religious festival in the city of Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, killing 12 people and injuring 52 others, local media reported Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media informed that 11 people lost their lives and 35 were wounded.

According to the RTP television channel, children were among those who died as a result of the incident and four of the affected people sustained grave injuries. The incident took place at noon local time (11:00 GMT).

The Spanish ABC newspaper specified that ambulances and fire brigades were at the scene and noted that the number of victims could increase due to a human stampede following the incident.

