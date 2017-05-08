Facebook to Run Print Ads in 4 UK Newspapers on Spotting Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Financial Times newspaper, the advertisements will appear in the Telegraph, Times, Metro and the Guardian and will repeat the same 10 tips on checking for fake news that Facebook offered online last month.

“People want to see accurate information on Facebook and so do we. That is why we are doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news… To help people spot false news, we are showing tips to everyone… on how to identify if something they see is false,” Simon Milner, Facebook’s director of policy for the UK said, as quoted by the Financial Times.

Facebook led a similar campaign in French newspapers last month, ahead of the presidential election.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to hold the general election on June 8.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe