Every Brit Works a Week to Pay Off Brexit Result says Think-Tank

The British-based think tank ‘UK in a Changing Europe’ (UKCE) on November 20 published its report into the economic effects of the Brexit Referendum result on the UK public, concluding that the average household has lost US$535 (£404), or a weeks-worth of earnings, annually due to the resulting depreciation of the pound.

“This is not a forecast, it’s about costs that have already materialized,” Dennis Novy, Assistant Professor at the London School of Economics told Sputnik.

“We looked at the rise of inflation which has gone up in the wake of the referendum. We can trace 1.7 percent of the inflation increase since then to the Brexit shock,” he added.

The report also concluded that the resulting financial uncertainty has also restricted wage-growth, having the same impact as a pay-cut of US$593 (£448).

According to UKCE’s research, the worst economic effects are being felt in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

According to Professor Novy, the pound’s depreciation has also increased the cost of producing products within Britain, not just importing them.

“Even if I buy a UK domestic product, it may have been produced using some foreign inputs, so through the foreign inputs you would also have an increase in the price,” he explained.

Many outspoken pro-Brexit economists and politicians have attacked what they have called ‘Project Fear’ to frighten the public into backing the Remain campaign, since before the June 2016 Referendum itself. Conservative MP for North-east Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg has recently become increasingly vocal in advocating for a ‘Hard Brexit,’ claiming that the UK economy would actually be boosted by up to US$179 billion (£135 billion) when it leaves the European Union in March 2019.

“Whatever people want to say, they have said it but the issue for us is we’re trying to look at the evidence and will try to report whatever the evidence tells us,” Professor Novy said in response.