European Commission Backs $53Mln Czech Plan to Support Low Emission Vehicles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner in charge of competition policy, praised the scheme, calling it a good example of fight against the global warming.

“The European Commission has found Czech plans to support the creation of a network of refuelling and recharging stations for low emission vehicles to be in line with EU state aid rules… The scheme provides support of €44.5 million over six years for the construction of publicly accessible recharging and refuelling stations for vehicles running on alternative fuels such as electricity, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen,” the press release said.

“The scheme will promote alternative fuels and reduce harmful car emissions, and will encourage consumers and businesses to use greener transportation, without distorting competition,” Vestager was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, the commission agreed that public support was necessary to motivate operators to “develop the national network at the required pace and density,” adding that the measure seemed likely to promote the spread of cars running on alternative fuels.

The European Union has been actively promoting low emission vehicles, with car manufacturers showing willingness for concessions. Earlier in August, several German car manufacturers agreed that over five million diesel vehicles would receive a software update to facilitate the reduction of emissions. The update will concern the European Union’s Euro 5 emissions standard vehicles and some in the Euro 6 category.

