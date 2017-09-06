EU Envoy Announces 'New Stage of Relations' With Russia

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union and Russia have entered a new stage of relations, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas said Wednesday. In his opinion, certain disagreements remain but common points also emerge.

“We have entered a new stage of our relations. Unfortunately, we have disagreements on some key issues, not only on Ukraine. But at the same time, common points are emerging,” Usackas said at an event dedicated to his upcoming departure from Russia.

Russian-EU relations significantly deteriorated in 2014 after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis, Crimea’s decision to rejoin Russia and the start of a military conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

