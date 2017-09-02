Estonian Army Chief Calls for Vigilance Ahead of Russia-Belarus Drills

0

TALLINN  (Sputnik) — “Although the threat of a direct military intervention to Baltic states and Poland is low we must stay alert and be ready for a rapid response together with our allies if that changes,” he said in a speech on security.

The war games will be held on September 14-20 and stretch from Russia’s far northwest to Belarus. The Russian Defense Ministry said 7,200 Belarusian and 5,500 Russian troops would participate, as well as 70 aircraft, 250 tanks and ten ships.

The scale of the exercise has raised concerns with countries on NATO’s eastern flank, but Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has stressed it will be purely defensive in nature and focus on joint counter-terrorism operations.

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Moscow Should Not Mirror Ukraine's Migration ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the cabinet and the country's Security Service ...
Macron's Idea of Super EU Budget to Slip on M... French President Emmanuel Macron said that he wanted euro zone member states to set up a stronger budget of their own, worth "several p...
Russia to Restore Ties With EU on the Basis of Com... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow hopes that common sense will allow to restore Russia’s ties with the European Union, Russian Foreign M...
Greece Eases Capital Control Due to Economic Situa... ATHENS (Sputnik) — The Greek government will further ease the country's capital restrictions, which have been in place since mid-...