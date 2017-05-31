DPR Rep Confirms Agreement With Ukraine on Donbass Truce From June 1

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The previous agreement on the ceasefire regime in Donbass stipulated truce during Easter celebrations.

“An agreement was reached with the Ukrainian side on an indefinite cessation of fire from 00:00 [Moscow time] on June 1,” Yakubov said.

The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

