Dodon Considers Asking Russia, EU, OSCE to Help Strengthen Security in Moldova

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Sunday he was considering asking leaders of Russia and the European Union, as well as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to provide joint assistance with strengthening stability and security in Moldova.

“The current situation in Moldova has recently been widely discussed at various levels in light of new seemingly emerging challenges and threats. Geopolitical tensions continue to escalate with regard to Moldova from the perspective of the confrontation between East and West. All these circumstances make me think about an appeal to the leaders of the European Union, the Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and, perhaps, the current OSCE chairman with the request to provide their joint assistance with strengthening stability and security in Moldova, including paying special attention to the problem of the Transnistrian settlement,” Dodon posted in his Facebook blog.

Earlier in the day, former president of Moldova and country’s communist party leader Vladimir Voronin said the country was nearing an across-the-board disaster from day to day.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing a possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, although the issue remains unresolved.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe