Disapproval of UK Gov't's Handling of Brexit Reaches Record High Rating – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK government’s disapproval rating, in terms of how it is handling Brexit negotiations, has reached a record high of 66 percent among UK nationals, according to a recent poll carried out on November 3-5 among 2,044 adults across Britain.

“Indeed approval of the way in which the negotiations are being handled is now the lowest it has ever been: two in three respondents (66 percent) disapprove,” the ORB, an international research company, said.

According to the poll, the proportion of those who approve the current progress of Brexit talks stands at 34 percent, while the confidence in the prime minister’s handling of the proceedings dropped from 47 percent in January, when the UK Parliament introduced withdrawal notifications, to 26 percent.

The next (sixth) round of Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London are scheduled for November 9-10, with the preceding five rounds focusing on the cost of the deal, rights of the EU citizens living in the UK and the fates of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Until the consensus is reached on these issues, the parties cannot advance the talks.

Brexit’s Possible Consequences

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recently revealed in its study that three main indicators of people’s overall well-being (namely satisfaction, happiness and feeling that what they do in life is worthwhile) have slightly increased across the United Kingdom over a one-year period since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and these nice changes are caused mostly by improvements in England only.

“Today’s figures, the first to be based on a full year of data since the EU referendum, show small increases in how people in the UK rate their life satisfaction, happiness and feelings that the things they do in life are worthwhile. The improvements were driven by England – the only country where quality of life ratings got better over the last year,” ONS statistician Matthew Steel stated.

According to the diagrams presented in the study, the number of those who claimed to have a very high level of life satisfaction reached 30 percent, while the number of people with a high level of happiness and self-worth rose to nearly 35 percent. The report noted that average anxiety ratings across the United Kingdom had not changed over the 12 months starting July 2016.

The ONS linked the changes to improvements in employment, which reached its highest rating since 1971, when comparable records began, adding that changes could also be related to the fact that people had become more relaxed about the potential consequences of the country’s withdrawal from the European Union and uncertainties related to the process.