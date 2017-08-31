Digital Technologies Allow Estonia to Save 2% of GDP Annually – Prime Minister

TALLINN (Sputnik) — The active use of digital technologies by Estonia allows the country to save about 2 percent of its GDP on an annual basis, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said Wednesday.

“Digital solutions, such as the e-Tax Board, e-School, eHealth, etc., help save about two percent of Estonian GDP every year,” Ratas said during his US visit, as quoted by the prime ministerial press service.

According to Ratas, Estonia also takes steps to enhance its capabilities in exchange of information and cybereducation among other issues.

Ratas added that the businesses from both Estonia and the United States show intentions to strengthen ties.

