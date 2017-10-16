Digital Exhibition of Leningrad Region to Open at Council of Europe

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The exhibition is devoted to the region’s 90th anniversary, the press service of the region’s governor and government reports.

The exhibition is on the agenda of the upcoming visit by Governor Alexander Drozdenko to Strasbourg for the 33rd Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CLRA).

“A multimedia presentation of the Leningrad Region based on augmented reality technology includes the region’s history and landmarks, which attract millions of tourists, as well as the story of its sustainable economic development, agricultural and industrial achievements, the unique infrastructure and other competitive advantages that both Russian and foreign investors see,” the press release says.

The exhibition also covers the region’s Socioeconomic Development Strategy through 2030, as well as strategic initiatives, social development and network projects.

“These elements blend to form a clear picture of the way of thinking in the Leningrad Region, a region of successful people, which we will present to delegates from some 50 European countries who will attend the CLRA session,” the press service said.

A concert titled Leningrad Nights will be held for Strasbourg residents and visitors at the St Thomas Church on October 17. The program includes the Metelitsa State Orchestra of Russian Folk Instruments, the Alma Mater Chamber Choir and the Raduga Dance Ensemble, which will perform Russian symphonic and church music, as well as folk songs and works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Gioachino Rossini, Francis Poulenc and other European composers.

