Detained Catalonia Terror Suspect Threatened By Inmates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Suspected Catalonia terror plotter Driss Oukabir has been receiving death threats from inmates at a Spanish prison where he is being held, police sources told a local newspaper.

The Moroccan-born has been held in custody at a prison outside Madrid after he was charged with murder and being part of a terrorist cell following two fatal vehicle attacks in Spain’s Catalonia region.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais has cited local police as saying they have overheard inmates at the Soto del Real jail yelling to Oukabir they will tear him apart if he ever set foot in the prison yard.

Sources told the paper the terror suspect had been kept in solitary confinement and had requested additional protection after he was threatened. He is one of the surviving four suspects held after last week’s attacks that killed 15 people. Two have been charged.

