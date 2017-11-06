Deposed Catalan President Reportedly Recording Roster of His Supporters

0

MADRID (Sputnik) — Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has called for a single list of Catalan independence supporters for regional elections slated for December 21, explaining that the “time has come for all democrats to unite”. He also called for the freedom “of political prisoners,” as the newspaper El Mundo said.

Puigdemont, along with four former Catalan ministers, are currently staying in Belgium. He was compelled to flee to Brussels after the Spanish authorities invoked Article 155 of the Constitution that imposed direct rule over Catalonia, following the region’s unilateral proclamation of independence.

On Friday, Belgian prosecutors confirmed obtaining a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and four other ex-members of the Catalan government, issued by the Spanish court. A day before, a Spanish court ordered to put eight former members of the Catalan government into custody. They are accused of organizing an uprising and embezzling state funds. Puigdemont and other former Generalitat members are facing charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of state funds.

READ MORE: What Happens Next? Four Key Questions for Understanding Catalonia’s Future

On October 27, the Catalan government adopted a resolution on the region’s independence from Spain. The Spanish authorities, in response, dissolved the Catalan government and called a snap parliamentary election for December 21.

After the Catalan parliament voted in favor of secession from Spain last week following the contested independence referendum, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule on the rebellious region, dissolved the parliament and removed Puigdemont and his Cabinet. However, the ousted Catalan leader refused to recognize the dismissal of the government and called for “democratic resistance” to direct rule by Madrid.

© Sputnik/ Javier Luengo

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Pro-NATO Rhetoric Not to Affect Ordinary Finnish C... HELSINKI (Sputnik) — About 59% percent of the Finnish citizens are against entering NATO, a poll conducted by the Kantar TNS pollster for the Helsing...
Catalan Pro-Independence Parties May Win Regional ... MADRID (Sputnik) – Pro-Catalonia independence parties are on course to win the regional election in December, however, they are unlikely to get an ab...
Ukraine’s Parliament May Discuss Donbass Reintegra... KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian parliament may hold the second reading of the bill on Donbass reintegration, initially set for October...
Fencing of US Embassy in Bratislava Shows Lust for... Earlier this year Bratislava City Council voted down a land lease for the US embassy for the plots surrounding its diplomatic premises,...