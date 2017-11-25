Damaged Passenger Plane With 160 on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Lithuania

“The passenger plane with 160 people aboard has safely landed in the Vilnius airport. Everything is fine,” the airport’s spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the airport’s press service reported that the plane had to cut its flight and start emergency landing after minor damages had been spotted.

The aircraft was traveling from Vilnius to Hurghada, Egypt.

According to the GetJet Airlines website, the carrier operates a fleet of five Boeing 737 planes. The company started flights on May 25, 2016.

READ MORE: Indian Chief Minister Survives US-Made Sikorsky Chopper Crash-Landing