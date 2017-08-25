Czech Ambassador to Russia Believes Moscow Poses No Threat to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia does not pose any threat to the European Union, Czech Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Remek told Sputnik Friday, adding that he was committed to the idea of necessity to build relations aimed at cooperation.

“Surely we have people who say that [Russia] poses [a threat to the European Union]. I personally do not share this point of view,” Remek said, when asked whether he shared some EU politicians’ view that Russia posed a threat to the Czech Republic and the European Union in general.

The ambassador added that even when he worked as a member of the European Parliament in 2004-2013, he “had always maintained a political view that we should build relations aimed at cooperation, including, for example, facilitation of interpersonal contacts.”

“I also work in this direction as the ambassador,” Remek added.

In 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the Ukraine crisis and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The United States, European Union and some of their allies imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia’s energy, banking, defense and other sectors as well as on officials. Russia has repeatedly refuted US allegations and imposed a food embargo on the countries that targeted it with the sanctions.

