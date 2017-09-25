Council of Europe's Reaction to Internal Russian Events Politicized – Ryabkov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of Europe’s approach to the events in Russia is extremely politicized, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday.

“The application of the European Convention on Human Rights to our realities is highly politicized. There is a real mess in the minds of many politicians and sociopolitical circles in a number of countries of the Council of Europe,” Ryabkov said.

The deputy minister stressed that Moscow was “approaching its own commitments in the implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights, including the implementation of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights very responsibly.”

