Committee to Protect Journalists Slams Ukraine for Banishing Russian Reporter

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Channel One, the employer of abducted Anna Kurbatova, said she had been grabbed on the street in central Kiev and bundled into a car by unknown men. The Ukrainian Security Service later said she had been expelled and banned from entering the country for three years for “defaming Ukraine.”

“We call on Ukrainian authorities to allow Anna Kurbatova and other Russian journalists to work without fear of abduction, deportation, and other means of reprisal,” CPJ Europe and Central Asia chief Nina Ognianova said. “Kiev should fully embrace press freedom as a sign of its commitment to building a strong democracy.”

The Russian reporter was pushed across the border days after the SBU barred two Spanish journalists from entering for reports on Ukrainian troops shelling civilian areas in the southeastern conflict zone. Kurbatova was reportedly working on a story about the persecution of journalists in this Eastern European country.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Digital Technologies Allow Estonia to Save 2% of G... TALLINN (Sputnik) — The active use of digital technologies by Estonia allows the country to save about 2 percent of&nbs...
OSCE Urges Ukraine to Abstain From Detaining Forei... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media H...
Russian TV Crew Came Under Kiev Forces' Fire ... DONETSK (Sputnik) — Last week, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on a "school" ceasefire in Donbass from A...
Ukraine Security Service to Deport Abducted Russia... KIEV (Sputnik) – A reporter of Russian Channel One, Anna Kurbatova, will be forcibly deported from Ukraine, the Ukrainian Security Ser...