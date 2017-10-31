Chechen Native Wounded in Car Shooting in Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Chechen native Adam Osmaev, who had been accused by Russian authorities of plotting to kill President Vladimir Putin was wounded, while his wife Amina Okueva was killed on Monday when their car was riddled with bullets in the Kiev region, Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said.

“Adam Osmaev was wounded but will live, I just spoke with him on the phone,” Herashchenko wrote in his Facebook blog.

The Ukrainian official said that he regarded the incident as an attempted assassination, adding that the investigation teams were working at the scene.

Both Osmaev and Okueva are known to have fought on the side of Kiev’s forces against the Donbass militia. They survived an assassination attempt in Kiev on June 1.

In 2012, Osmaev was detained in Ukraine on suspicion of preparing an assassination of Putin, who was then Russia’s prime minister, and the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. A Ukrainian court ruled to extradite Osmaev to Russia, but after recommendation from the European Court of Human Rights not to do so the process was suspended.

After the shift of power in Ukraine in 2014, a court in Odessa sentenced him to two years, nine months and 14 days in custody and released him later on the same day as Osmaev had served this term in a pretrial detention facility.

Shortly after the release, Osmaev and Okueva joined the ranks of one of the so-called volunteer battalions fighting against the Donbass militias. In February 2015, Osmaev even became the commander of the battalion.

