Catalonia's Government Demands Resignation of Spanish Representative in Region

The statement was made by Jordi Turul, the official representative of the Catalan government at a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

“We can only demand his resignation, because he bears direct responsibility for state repressions [against Catalonia],” Turul said.

Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull also asked for patience as “there are constant attacks on the computer system”. #CatalanReferendum — Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) 1 октября 2017 г.

​Catalan president Carles Puigdemont also condemned the actions of Spain, saying that the use of batons, rubber bullets, ‘unjustifiable violence’ during the referendum creates a terrible image of Spain.

