Catalonia's Government Demands Resignation of Spanish Representative in Region

0

The statement was made by Jordi Turul, the official representative of the Catalan government at a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

“We can only demand his resignation, because he bears direct responsibility for state repressions [against Catalonia],” Turul said.

​Catalan president Carles Puigdemont also condemned the actions of Spain, saying that the use of batons, rubber bullets, ‘unjustifiable violence’ during the referendum creates a terrible image of Spain. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

