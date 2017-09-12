Catalonian Prosecutors Summon Law Enforcement Officers Over Independence Vote

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalonian prosecutors have summoned several local top law enforcement officers over the upcoming referendum on the region’s independence, according to local media.

The prosecutors have summoned head of the Catalonian police Josep Lluis Trapero, regional head of National Police Sebastian Trapote and head of the regional division of the Civil Guard Angel Gozalo, the Vanguardia news outlet reported on Monday.

All three are reportedly expected to come to prosecutors’ office on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of Spain took under review Madrid’s claims on the illegality of the documents adopted by the Catalan authorities, which authorize a referendum on the independence of the Autonomous Community, thus suspending the implementation of their provisions. Catalonia, however, is intending to press ahead with the referendum, slated for October 1.

© Sputnik/ Maria Sibiryakova

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Tymoshenko Added to Ukraine's Mirotvorets Web... KIEV (Sputnik) — Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Batkivshchyna Party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister, as well as the par...
Thousands of Catalans Gather in Barcelona for Inde... BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s National Day, the Diada, being held in the Spanish autonomous community on Monday less th...
Europe's 'Huge Black Market' of Fak... Dr. Anthony Glees, Professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham and the Director of its Center for Security and Inte...
Hungary Vows to Hinder Ukrainian Efforts at EU, UN... The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has summoned Lyubov Nepop, Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary, to personally inform her that the recently adopte...