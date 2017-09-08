Catalonia Parliament Approves Law on Transition to Independence

MADRID (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s parliament voted late Thursday in favor of a law on transition to independence that regulates the region’s exit from Spain, the parliamentary speaker has said.

The legislation was backed by 71 lawmakers, with ten votes against and no abstentions.

“The Law on Judicial and Foundational Transition of the Republic that will enter into force if the October 1 referendum gets the ‘yes’ vote has been approved,” Carme Forcadell tweeted.

The law has again put Catalan regional authorities on a direct collision course with the central government in Madrid after it called a law on referendum unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court has suspended the legislation.

The transition law will come into being the next day after people in the wealthy region in Spain’s northeast vote in favor of leaving. It will stay in force for about six months to allow for a new parliament to take over. The legislature will then draft the constitution of an independent Catalonia.

