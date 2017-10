The Catalan authorities are holding the independence vote this Sunday. The Spanish government called the referendum bill adopted by the Catalan parliament on September 6 illegal and challenged the legislation in the Constitutional Court, which resulted in the law’s suspension making all the preparations for the referendum illegal.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Viber Telegram Download video Copy link Get code © Sputnik. Catalonia Residents Waiting for Referendum’s Results.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe