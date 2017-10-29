Catalans Divided Almost Evenly Over Region's Independence From Spain – Poll

0

MADRID (Sputnik) — A total of 42.5 percent of Catalans support Catalonia’s independence from Spain, while 43.5 percent of the respondents said they were against the cessation, a poll published on Sunday showed.

The Sigma Dos poll published in the El Mundo newspaper was conducted on October 23-26 among 1,000 residents of Catalonia.

The Catalan parliament in a secret ballot voted in favor of a motion which declares the region’s independence from Spain in the form of a republic. After that Spain’s Senate voted to invoke article 155 of the Constitution, which imposes direct rule on Catalonia by dissolving local parliament, firing devolved government and calling a snap election in the region for December 21.

READ MORE: A Day of High Drama: What Do We Know So Far About Catalan Push for Independence

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters and opponents of independence have been protesting in the streets of Barcelona since the declaration announcement.

The autonomous region of Catalonia held an independence referendum on October 1, with over 90 percent of the 2.26 million Catalans who participated in the vote supporting the region’s secession from Spain. Madrid called the vote illegal.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Russian and Norwegian Rescuers to Start Searching ... LONGYEARBYEN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry Il-76 aircraft landed with rescuers and n...
Ukrainian Army's Non-Battle Casualties Exceed... KIEV (Sputnik) — A total of 10,103 Ukrainian military personnel were killed or injured due for non-combat reasons since ...
South Ossetia Ready to Consider Recognition of Cat... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Ossetian Foreign Minister Dmitriy Medoev told Sputnik that "the South Ossetian leadership will consider the recognition...
Lada Enjoys Buoyant Car Sales in Germany Thanks to... German customers have bought 1,000 more Ladas than last year, in large part thanks to the popular Vesta model, Bernd Haack, marketing m...