Catalan Parliament Declares Independence From Spain

Catalan Parliament in secret ballot votes in favor of motion, which declares independence from Spain in the form of a republic. The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favor, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said.

Earlier it was reported, that Catalonia’s parliamentary deputies began to vote on a resolution on the proclamation of the Catalan Republic: a formal declaration of independence from Spain.

Voting was held secretly on Friday in Barcelona’s parliamentary palace; the opposition is boycotting the vote and considers it illegal.

European Commission refuses to comment after Catalan Parliament declares independence from Spain.

Catalan lawmakers from Socialist Party, People’s Party and Ciudadanos leave chamber before vote on independence from Spain. Secessionist parties in Catalan Parliament ask for secret ballot in independence vote.

According to media reports, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during his speech in the Senate that the actions of the executive authorities and the Parliament of Catalonia are “a mockery of democracy.”

Earlier today, the Spanish Prime Minister explained why his government was justified in invoking Article 155 of the Constitution to eliminate Catalonia’s current nominal ability to self-govern and introduce direct control from the Madrid. According to him, this article is not directed against Catalonia, but against the abuses of its authorities.

