'Can’t Catch Me': Wanted Man Trolls North Wales Cops on Facebook

0

On Tuesday, North Wales police posted on their Facebook page a photograph of 31-year-old Martin Tate wanted on suspicion of assault, asking people “Where’s he hiding?”

Much to their surprise, a short while later, Tate replied to the police’s appeal for help.

“Can’t catch me. Hahaha. I see who has the last laugh now. Pump yp the tyres were living Wales now hahahaha” wrote Martin,  who has apparently never ever gone to college.

Caernarfon man Martin Tate 31

He supplied the cheeky banter with a snapshot of  himself in the company of an un identified pal, both wearing hoodies and with what looks like wine bottles in hand.

Unfazed by this show of brazen arrogance, police responded to the post, “Hi, Martin – you can run but you can’t hide. See you soon.”

The police rejoinder attracted almost 900 likes, while Martin’s reply received more than 400.

When asked by newsmen to fill them in on the ongoing search for Tate, police said he was still on the lam.

“We are still conducting inquiries to locate and arrest him,” a spokesperson said.

