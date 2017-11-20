Brexit Costs UK Households Over $500 Per Year – Research

LONDON (Sputnik) – According to research conducted by the UK-based Centre for Economic Performance “By June 2017, the Brexit vote was costing the average household £7.74 per week through higher prices. That is equivalent to £404 per year.”

According to the research, Brexit negatively affected such indicators as the inflation rate, sterling’s exchange rate, as well asthe incomes of UK citizens and their living standards.

“Higher inflation has also reduced the growth of real wages. The impact of the referendum is equivalent to a £448 cut in annual pay for the average worker. Put another way, the Brexit vote has cost the average worker almost one week’s wages due to higher prices,” the research showed.

Earlier, the head of the European Council Donald Tusk said that the EU is ready to continue talks on future relations with Britain, if more progress is made by London on the terms of Brexit.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. The Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.