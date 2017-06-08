Blast Occurs on Grounds of US Embassy in Kiev, No Casualties – Ukraine Police

KIEV (Sputnik) — A criminal case for terrorism has been opened, with police now undertaking searches to find those connected to the attack, the statement added.

“On June 8, at 00:05 [local time, 21:05 GMT] the capital’s police got a call about an explosion on the territory of the US Embassy in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kiev… the examination showed that an unknown person threw an unidentified explosive device into the territory of the embassy,” a statement released by the police said, adding that there were no casualties caused by the blast.

© Sputnik/ Stringer



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe