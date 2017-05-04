Belarus Summons French Ambassador Over 'Degrading' Hockey Team Search in Paris

MINSK (Sputnik) – The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned on Thursday French Ambassador Didier Canesse over a recent search of the Belarusian national ice hockey team in Paris, the country’s Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

“On May 4, 2017, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic Didier Canesse was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement shared via Twitter.

Belarus’ Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko voiced protest against the “search of the Belarusian athletes, carried out in a degrading form.”

“The Belarusian party demanded that the French party must carry out an investigation into this incident, to provide explanations, to make apologies and to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement said.

The incident took place on late Wednesday at the Gare Montparnasse railway terminal. According to the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation, French law enforcement agencies failed to reveal any banned objects or materials during the search.

The Belarusian national ice hockey team arrived in Paris to play its first match against Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

