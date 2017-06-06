Belarus Demands Lithuania Explain Claims of Threat to Baltic States

MINSK (Sputnik) — The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday demanded explanations from Vilnius in connection with the claims by Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite that Belarus is a threat to the Baltic countries and Poland.

“The Lithuanian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign on June 6, in connection with the statements by the President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite in an interview with the LRT television,” the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

“During the meeting, the Belarusian side demanded explanations over claims that Belarus poses a threat to the Baltic States and Poland, voiced by the head of the Lithuanian state,” the statement said.

