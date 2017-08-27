Azerbaijani Authorities Create Special Commission to Probe Arms Storage Blast

0

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan’s Emergencies and Defense Ministries confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day that a major blast had rocked an arms storage facility at a military base in Khizi District.

“To investigate the cause of the explosion, a special commission was created pursuant to the instructions of the country’s president,” the statement read.

Following the incident, military prosecutors launched criminal proceedings under two articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, concerning violation of safety rules and negligence, entailing grave consequences, according to the statement.

Azerbaijani authorities also specified that there was no threat to the areas close to the military base where the blast had taken place. People were evacuated and accommodated in tents.

Earlier on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Health Ministry told Sputnik that six people were injured as a result of the blast.

© Sputnik/ Murad Orujov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Azerbaijan Emergencies, Defense Ministries Confirm... BAKU (Sputnik) — The Emergencies Ministry added that firefighting units were en route to the site of the incident. "A fire took p...
UK Police: Terrorists May Break Into Parliament in... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK police found out during a secret experiment that terrorists might gain access to the country's parliame...
Lugansk Militia Observes 'School Truce' ... LUHANSK (Sputnik) — Marochko noted that the Lugansk miitia strictly observes the "school truce," unlike the Ukrainian forces, which ha...
Dodon: Issue of Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Mol... CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The statement comes after the Moldova Constitutional Court ruled the Russian presence in the ethnic Russian ...