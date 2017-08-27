Azerbaijani Authorities Create Special Commission to Probe Arms Storage Blast

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan’s Emergencies and Defense Ministries confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day that a major blast had rocked an arms storage facility at a military base in Khizi District.

“To investigate the cause of the explosion, a special commission was created pursuant to the instructions of the country’s president,” the statement read.

Following the incident, military prosecutors launched criminal proceedings under two articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, concerning violation of safety rules and negligence, entailing grave consequences, according to the statement.

Azerbaijani authorities also specified that there was no threat to the areas close to the military base where the blast had taken place. People were evacuated and accommodated in tents.

Earlier on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Health Ministry told Sputnik that six people were injured as a result of the blast.

