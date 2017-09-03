Austria Building Wall to Protect Gov’t Buildings Amid Terror Threat

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Construction of a concrete wall in front of the historic buildings in Vienna, housing the Austrian Interior and Foreign Ministries as well as the office of the country’s President Alexander Van der Bellen is underway, media reported, citing the ministry’s representative.

The height of concrete barrier will amount to 80 centimeters (approximately 31.5 inches), whereas its width will total one meter (3.2 feet), the Kronen Zeitung newspaper said Saturday.

Nations around the globe strive to counter the increasing terror threat via all available means, including the adoption of additional security measures and joining various international coalitions. Over the past two years, the globe has witnessed multiple terror attacks, including on such European cities as Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm, among others.

