Australian FM Confirms Two Nationals Killed in Saturday's London Terror Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Saturday’s terror attack in the UK capital of London left two Australian nationals killed.

“The Australian Government is deeply saddened to confirm that two Australians have been killed in the London terrorist attack. We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be officially notified, before we release their names,” the statement read.

According to the document, Sydney has been in close contact with all the victim’s families.

On Sunday, Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed that at least one victim of the London attacks was an Australian national adding that the reports about a second national wounded in the incident were being checked.

The United Kingdom was hit with a terrorist attack late on Saturday, making this the third attack on UK soil since the start of the year. This latest incident involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of the Borough Market. The three suspects who were driving then left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market, killing seven and leaving 48 injured. The attackers were shot by police on the scene.

