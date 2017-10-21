Anonymous Targets Spanish Constitution Court's Website Amid Catalonia Crisis

MADRID (Sputnik) – The website of the Spanish Constitutional Court has been attacked by a hacktivist group dubbed Anonymous, Spain’s Homeland Security Department said Saturday.

Anonymous announced its Operation Free Catalonia on September 24 ahead of the Catalan referendum as a protest against Madrid’s attempts to prevent the plebiscite.

Earlier, the department warned that on October 21 the group would launch a massive cyber-attack campaign under the slogans #OpCatalunya and #FreeCatalunya. It also noted that within the last few weeks state web-pages had witnessed attacks under the same slogans.

Over 90 percent of more than 2 million Catalans, who participated in the region’s referendum on independence supported the region’s secession from Spain. The referendum has been deemed illegal by the central Spanish authorities.

On Thursday, after Puigdemont failed to meet the deadline set by Madrid to clarify whether the region had declared independence, the Spanish cabinet said it would convene on Saturday for an emergency meeting to begin the procedure of invoking Article 155 of the country’s constitution, enabling Madrid to seize powers from the region. The cyber-attacks are believed to be connected with the meeting.

