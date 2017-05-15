About 50 States Interested in Cooperating With EAEU – Putin

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Around 50 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America have demonstrated interest in cooperating with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

“The EAEU is steadily expanding its foreign ties. Some 50 European, Asian and Latin American states showed interest to cooperation with it,” Putin said at a roundtable meeting during the second day of the international “One Belt, One Road” forum in Beijing.

The EAEU and China are in talks to determine an agreement on trade and economic cooperation, Putin noted, adding that the economic bloc was also discussing a free trade deal with Israel. Putin continued by saying that EAEU had agreed to launch consultations with Egypt, Iran, India, Serbia and Singapore.

At the meeting, Putin also recalled a decision that was adopted in 2015, in which integration processes of both the Eurasian Economic Union and China’s new Silk Road Economic Belt project were combined.

The Eurasian Economic Union is aimed at developing intraregional economic ties and establishing the free flow of goods among its members: Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia.

