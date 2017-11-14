Weird Incident: Plane Hits Wild Boar on Runway in India

0

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Passengers on board an Indian flight had a narrow escape when a wild boar, emerging from the bushes, was hit by the aircraft while it was taking off. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sunday when the wild boar ran into the flight path, hitting a rear wheel. The IndiGo flight was carrying passengers from the port city of Vishakapattanam to Hyderabad.

IndiGo officials confirmed in a statement after the incident that although the pilot saw the animal approaching the runway, it was too late to abort the take-off. The crew reported the incident to Air Traffic Control (ATC) which made arrangements to clear the runway of the carcass of the wild boar so that the aircraft could return to the landing strip for damage-inspection. However, the plane could not immediately return as the damaged rear wheel failed to retract.

“The pilots decided it would be dangerous to land the plane with the fuel tank full and flew over the sea for 45 minutes burning fuel before landing back at Vizag airport,” the IndiGo statement read.

The flight was originally scheduled to reach Hyderabad by 11.15 pm but it took off only at 1:00 am, and reached Hyderabad on Monday at 2.15 am.

The incident comes a little over a week after IndiGo airlines made news when its staffers were caught on camera brawling with a passenger who had just alighted the flight.

© Photo: Pixabay

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 India to Test Air Force Variant of World’s Deadlie... New Delhi (Sputnik) – India is all set to conduct the first test firing of the air version of the BhraMos missile, touted as the world’s deadliest su...
Japan Prime Minister Requests ASEAN Nations to Lif... MANILA (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his opening remarks at the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit in Manila on Tuesday ...
Indian Healthcare at Low Level as Doctors are Over... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Doctors in India spend no more than two minutes with a patient, according to a study published in the online medical journal BJ...
Indian Tobacco Baron’s Fun-Filled Funeral Processi... New Delhi (Sputnik) – The funeral of one of India’s tobacco barons was telecast live Saturday not because he was a rich businessman but because it wa...