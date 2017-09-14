WATCH: South Korean Cruise Missile Tested in Show of Force Against North Korea

0

The trial bombing shows the advanced cruise missile striking its target within a remarkably small margin of error.

The live fire drills are widely seen as a show of force in response to Pyongyang’s most recent nuclear weapons test at the Punnggye-ri nuclear test site in a northern Democratic People’s Republic of Korea province.

The Taurus cruise missiles would be used in the event that Seoul launched a preemptive attack on North Korea, whose leaders have not backed down despite continued calls to end the ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development programs.

The suspected hydrogen bomb test conducted underground was the most explosive test the DPRK has ever conducted, Hans Kristensen told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear last week.

