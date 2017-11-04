WATCH India Conduct the Third Test of Its Fearsome Guided Bomb

New Delhi (Sputnik) – India’s defense scientists have successfully conducted the third trial of a locally developed lightweight guided bomb, SAAW (Smart Anti Airfield Weapon). The trial of the bomb was carried out from an Indian Air Force aircraft at the integrated test range situated at the eastern coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

“SAAW will be inducted soon into the Armed Forces,” Dr. S Christopher, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO said. Meanwhile, Director General, Missiles and Strategic System, Dr G Satheesh Reddy described it as “a significant milestone in the indigenous capability to develop guided bombs.”

The guided bomb has been developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) of state-owned DRDO along with the Indian Air Force. “The guided bomb released from the aircraft and guided through precision navigation system, reached the targets at greater than 70 km range, with high accuracies. A total of three tests with different release conditions and ranges were conducted and all were successful,” India’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Minister of Defense, congratulated the DRDO scientists and Indian Air Force for the successful tests.

Auided bomb is cheaper to build, as unlike a missile, it has no on-board motor and it relies on small control surfaces which direct the weapon towards a target.

“Long-range SAAW can be launched from Jaguar and Su-30 aircraft. The bomb can be integrated to the Rafale jet in future,” an official told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, Indian Air Force had also successfully tested 500-kilogram precision guided high-speed low drag (HSLD) bomb in the western state of Rajasthan. Such bombs play very important role in strike missions where aircraft are tasked to destroy ground installation and enemy runways.

