WATCH: Heart-Wrenching Video of Mouse Tortured by Indian Shopkeeper

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A disturbing video of an India shopkeeper torturing a mouse tied to a jar has stirred a huge controversy in India with animal lovers venting their ire all over social media platforms.

The video shows a mouse with all four limbs tied to a jar and being flogged with a twig as it shudders and whines in pain. Another man, probably the one shooting the video, is heard in the background laughing out loud and suggesting that the video should be more interesting if background music is added to it.

As the video is inconclusive, the fate of the mouse is yet not known.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) — India has termed it a worrying phenomenon and reflective of the society at large.

“The same mentality that allows people to hurt animals is often applied to hurting children, spouses, the elderly or others. This is a criminal offense under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Acts of cruelty to animals like this one indicate a deep mental disturbance,” M Ashar, Emergency Response Coordinator of PETA India told Sputnik.

“In India, Veerappan was a serial killer and poacher, and the infamous Noida serial murders of children took place at the home of Moninder Singh Pandher, who was fond of hunting. In a foreign study of battered women, nearly 60 percent said that they had partners who had harmed or killed their dogs or other animals,” he added.

PETA has called for people to immediately report such incidents to law enforcement agencies. In this specific case of Mysore, PETA told Sputnik that it will be grateful if anyone can intimate the whereabouts of this person on their emergency response number.

