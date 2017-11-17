US Takes Action on Cambodia After Dissolution of Main Opposition Party

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington warned the Asian nation of “concrete steps” to respond to the Cambodian government’s actions prompted by an alleged plot by the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) to depose it.

“The United States expresses grave concern about the Cambodian government’s dissolution of the country’s main opposition party,” the White House statement read.

“As a first step, we will terminate support for the Cambodian National Election Committee and its administration of the upcoming 2018 national election,” the statement said.

The Cambodian top court has ordered to strip CNRP lawmakers of their parliamentary mandates and banned 118 senior party members from politics for five years.

Prior to the crackdown, the CNRP held 55 seats in the lower house of the national parliament, while Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party had 68 seats.

