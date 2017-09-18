US, South Korea Plan to Carry Out Naval Drills Involving US Aircraft Carrier

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The United States and South Korea are going to carry out joint naval drills that will involve one of the US nuclear aircraft carriers, local media reported on Monday.

The drills will be held in the waters near the Korean peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Defense Ministry’s report to the National Assembly. The name of the aircraft carrier that will be involved in the drills remains unknown.

South Korea, the United States and Japan will also reportedly carry out combined missile alert drills between late September and early October.

The drills will be held amid the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula over the recent Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

