US, Japanese Jets Follow Russian Tu-95 Bombers on Patrol Flight Over Pacific

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers were closely followed by two US Air Force F-18 fighters, as well as Japanese F-15, F-4, and F-2A fighters.

“Two Russian Tu-95MS Bear bombers carried out scheduled flights over neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean,” according to Monday’s statement.

The latest similar incident occurred last month when Belgian F-16 fighters intercepted two Russian Air Force Su-27 jets and a cargo aircraft over the Baltic Sea during an air-policing mission.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that the flights by Russia’s Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters after several stated claimed that Russian aircraft had allegedly violated their aerial borders.

