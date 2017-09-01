US Announces New Conditions for Military Aid to Pakistan – State Department

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States introduces new conditions that Pakistan should fulfill in order to receive the military assistance worth millions of US dollars, the US State Department said in a statement sent to Pakistani media on Friday.

“The Department notified Congress on August 30 of our intent to obligate $255 million in FY 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan. At the same time, the Department is placing a pause on spending those funds and on allocating them to any specific FMF sales contracts,” the statement, sent to the Dawn media outlet, said.

According to the news outlet, the United States provides Pakistan with hundreds of millions in military aid, however large sums of money are withheld annually within the framework of different conditions.

On August 21, US President Donald Trump unveiled his new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia during a speech, in which he called on Pakistan to do more to crack down on terrorist safe havens, warning that otherwise the United States would cut its aid to the country. Pakistani authorities have rejected the accusations, stressing that the country had been cooperating with both the United States and Afghanistan to promote peace through political negotiations.

