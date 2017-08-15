US Amphibious Assault Ship America Makes Port Visit to Malaysia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted that the warship has hosted 168 missions and racked up 500 flight hours in the past 30 days.

“While in Kota Kinabalu [port], America sailors and… marines will have the opportunity to experience the culture, sightsee and take part in Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) events,” the release said.

America and its compliment of marines, sailors and aviators is deployed in the Indo-Asia Pacific region to strengthen partnerships and as a ready-response force for any type of contingency, the release said.

