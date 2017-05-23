UN Security Council Urges North Korea to Take Concrete Steps to Denuclearization

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The government of North Korea should demonstrate willingness to embark on the path of denuclearization through concrete steps and right away, the UN Security Council said in a statement.

“The members of the Security Council emphasized the vital importance of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea immediately showing sincere commitment to denuclearization through concrete action and stressed the importance of working to reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” statement said on Monday.

The UN Security Council insisted North Korea stop its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, noting that they contribute to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems and thus, significantly destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Members of the Security Council agreed they would continue to closely monitor the situation and vowed to take further significant measures, including sanctions, in line with their previously expressed determination.

The members also reiterated their commitment to comprehensively implement all existing sanctions, imposed by the Security Council, and urged all other member states to comply with the body’s resolutions on sanctions.

On Tuesday the Security Council is scheduled to hold urgent consultations to discuss further steps in reaction to the recent missile launch by North Korea.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The launch was carried out in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific