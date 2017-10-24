UN Security Council Expands List of Items Banned From Export to North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The “dual-use items, materials, equipment, goods and technology related to weapons of mass destruction” includes 32 new items that range from ring magnets, software for neutronic calculations/modeling to particle accelerators, seismic detection equipment and radiation-hardened television cameras, according to the report published on Monday.

On September 11, in response to missile launches by North Korea, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted its toughest resolution yet against North Korea.

Resolution 2375 restricts oil exports to Pyongyang, bans imports of textile products from the Asian nation as well as the country’s access to gas liquids among other restrictions. Resolution 2375 constitutes the strictest sanctions regime placed on any nation in the 21st century.

According to the document posted on the government portal of legal information last Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on measures to implement the UN Security Council resolution stipulating a number of restrictions on North Korea in regard to its missile and nuclear programs.

