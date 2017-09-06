UN Possible Resolution Against N Korea Not to Impede Projects in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Resolution on North Korea, that might be adopted by the UN Security Council, will not hinder projects in Russia that are implemented with the help of North Korean workers, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Maxim Topilin said Wednesday.

“No, it does not,” Topilin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, answering the question whether the possible future resolution puts projects with North Korea’s participation in Russia at risk.

On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington will circulate a draft resolution on North Korea later this week and expect a vote on it to be held on September 11. Earlier this week, Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.

