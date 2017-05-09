Ultranationalists Attack RT Ruptly Producer in Seoul – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Attackers have destroyed a tape recorder and caused physical injuries to the producer, the broadcaster specified.

“There was not a single policeman nearby,” the producer said as quoted by RT.

According to the producer, he and his friends were approached by three men, who asked what the journalist was doing and demanded to delete the footage. Having been refused, ultranationalists tried to smash the camera. The producer was injured when trying to protect the equipment.

