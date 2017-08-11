UK-China Pork Export Deal to Bring $260Mln to UK Food Industry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the government, the exports are expected to start within two to four weeks, once the representatives of both countries complete related administrative procedures.

“A lucrative new export deal with China will bring a £200 million boost to the UK food industry and support 1,500 jobs… Taking advantage of the growing demand for our food and drink in China, seven new businesses in England and Northern Ireland have secured access to export pork,” the press release read.

“China is a hugely important market for our world-class food industry and by opening up access even further, more UK businesses can take advantage of the growing appetite for our food and drink. British food is produced to the very best standards of welfare, quality and safety and this growth in exports to China is creating more jobs and opportunities for our premium pork producers who can guarantee quality from farm to fork,” Food Minister George Eustice said, as quoted in a press release.

On Thursday, UK Revenue and Customs revealed figures showing that food and drink exports increased by 4.5 percent, reaching $13 billion in first six month of 2017. The demand for pork produced in the United Kingdom doubled over past three years, with pork exports to China accounting for $96 million in 2016.

