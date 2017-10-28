Typhoon Saola Approaches Japan – Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Typhoon Saola has almost reached the territory of Japan and is currently near the southern country’s Yoronjima island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday.

According to the meteorological agency, the typhoon is moving in the northern direction and is expected to reach the Okinawa island by midnight local time (15:00 GMT).

The agency added that by Sunday evening Saola could reach the central part of the Honshu island and could also hit Tokyo.

Typhoons regularly strike Japan. The previous typhoon hit the island nation last weekend and one of the most devastating ones in recent time, Typhoon Lionrock, passed through the country last September, killing some 22 people.

